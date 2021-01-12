ZOOM Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ZOOM Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZTNO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZTNO opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. ZOOM Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZOOM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

