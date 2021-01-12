Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Zscaler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.63.

ZS opened at $198.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $212.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total value of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,652,242.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $404,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,392.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter worth $339,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 22.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 201.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 19.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,957,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,326,000 after purchasing an additional 318,736 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

