Zuflo Coin (ZFL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26,369.00

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. Zuflo Coin has a market cap of $91,486.47 and approximately $26,369.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Zuflo Coin token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00023827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00112088 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00065494 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00258399 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 91.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00062211 BTC.

About Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 tokens. Zuflo Coin’s official message board is www.zedxe.com/blog . Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com

Buying and Selling Zuflo Coin

Zuflo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

