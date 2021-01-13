-$0.10 EPS Expected for Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) will post ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Qumu’s earnings. Qumu posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qumu will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Qumu.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qumu in the third quarter worth $1,664,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Qumu in the third quarter worth approximately $923,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Qumu during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QUMU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 138,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,787. Qumu has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About Qumu

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

