-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.18). Castle Biosciences reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 78,265 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $4,566,762.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,296,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 30,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total value of $2,090,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,391 shares of company stock worth $17,032,147. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 603,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after acquiring an additional 322,259 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

CSTL traded down $5.24 on Friday, hitting $73.76. 13,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,167. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -439.68 and a beta of 0.46. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

