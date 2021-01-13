-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) will report ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.15). Arcimoto posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 126.41% and a negative net margin of 645.68%.

FUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Aegis boosted their price target on Arcimoto from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of FUV stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. Arcimoto has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43. The company has a market cap of $612.72 million, a P/E ratio of -28.49 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.55 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

In other news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 461,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,100.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $367,100 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 26.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Arcimoto by 1,448.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 72,126 shares during the period. 6.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

