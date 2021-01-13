$0.62 EPS Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.51. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.74 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.50%.

ALRS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Alerus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alerus Financial in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Alerus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alerus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 31,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alerus Financial by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALRS opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.97. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products and services, including demand deposits, checking, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

