$0.66 EPS Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. Standard Motor Products reported earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.58. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $343.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.96 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,400.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,885 shares of company stock worth $427,963 over the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,284,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,937,000 after purchasing an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Standard Motor Products by 11.2% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 485,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,698,000 after buying an additional 48,775 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.1% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 304,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 116,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $970.79 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.73. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.