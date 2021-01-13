$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.79. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $2.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%.

FOCS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. 216,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Focus Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

