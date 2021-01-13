$0.81 EPS Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.84. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $918.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.74. 39,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $1,317,896.00. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,423.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,616 shares of company stock worth $11,036,920 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,749,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,959,000 after acquiring an additional 43,838 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,287,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,011 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,180,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,813,000 after purchasing an additional 71,522 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,237,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,203,000 after purchasing an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.0% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 939,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

