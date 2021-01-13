$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to report earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Penn Virginia reported earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 67.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $5.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 million.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of PVAC stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 5,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,264. Penn Virginia has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $199.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 3.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the third quarter valued at $108,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 11.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 830.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 388,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 147.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 206,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Penn Virginia by 5.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 345,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 16,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

