0x (ZRX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $187.36 Million

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001458 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. 0x has a total market cap of $380.57 million and approximately $187.36 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00044919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.35 or 0.00400375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00042506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,507.17 or 0.04330425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x is a token. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,924,324 tokens. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

