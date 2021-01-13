$1.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to announce sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.11 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Greif reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Greif.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, for a total transaction of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,973.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $295,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,686.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 25,450 shares of company stock worth $1,266,545. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Greif by 26.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Greif during the third quarter worth $181,000. 43.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Greif has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $41.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Greif’s payout ratio is 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greif (GEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.