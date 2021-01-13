$1.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $389.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.91 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEIS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

In other news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $423,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,219.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 667.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,287 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $450,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 296.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

AEIS stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $115.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

