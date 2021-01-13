1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Up 5.2%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares were up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.56. Approximately 1,042,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 763,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $460,351.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,861,563.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 27,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $787,084.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,128,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,051,571.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,824 shares of company stock worth $3,331,423 in the last ninety days. 51.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth $212,000. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.