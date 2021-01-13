$118.85 Million in Sales Expected for RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to announce sales of $118.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.80 million and the highest is $130.58 million. RPC posted sales of $236.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year sales of $565.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.00 million to $580.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $614.55 million, with estimates ranging from $469.60 million to $742.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 32.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RES shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on RPC from $2.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RPC from $3.10 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in RPC during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the third quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RPC by 153.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in RPC during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RPC by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RES traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,128. The firm has a market cap of $847.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. RPC has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

