119 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Bought by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,160,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,334,296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,316,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 295,792 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,322,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 687,184 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,958,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,019,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,673,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.65. 12,523,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,475,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.50. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $137.36 and a 12-month high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

