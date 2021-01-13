153,100 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Acquired by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,448,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Polianta Ltd owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $88.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.67. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $88.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

