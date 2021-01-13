1,617 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Purchased by Tatro Capital LLC

Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW opened at $158.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $159.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.11.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.92.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

