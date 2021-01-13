1,667 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $348.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,219,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.28. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

