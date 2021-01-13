173 Shares in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Bought by Bainco International Investors

Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 69.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 6,701 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 648,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,711,000 after purchasing an additional 92,274 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $159.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.56.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

