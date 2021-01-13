$226.10 Million in Sales Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Analysts expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to announce $226.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $230.20 million and the lowest is $221.00 million. BankUnited posted sales of $223.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year sales of $884.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.35 million to $896.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $910.45 million, with estimates ranging from $894.72 million to $931.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $223.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.77 million.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $39.99 on Wednesday. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total value of $2,201,655.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,979.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock valued at $14,655,776. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in BankUnited by 976.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 273.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 99,744 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 13.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 63,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 7,283 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

