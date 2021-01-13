$244.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) will announce sales of $244.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ferro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $247.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.48 million. Ferro posted sales of $245.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year sales of $941.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $946.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.78 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOE shares. BidaskClub cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Ferro stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.09. 12,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,940. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.23. Ferro has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ferro by 732.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferro by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ferro in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

