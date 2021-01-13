$247.04 Million in Sales Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) will post $247.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.38 million to $248.09 million. GDS posted sales of $169.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full year sales of $869.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $865.53 million to $876.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GDS.

Get GDS alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in GDS by 1,895.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,096,000 after buying an additional 1,156,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GDS by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,444,000 after buying an additional 825,460 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in GDS by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after buying an additional 775,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GDS by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,219,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

GDS stock opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.40 and a beta of 1.18. GDS has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $105.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GDS (GDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.