2,561 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Acquired by HT Partners LLC

HT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. NIKE makes up 0.1% of HT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in NIKE by 163.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter worth $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $143.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,360. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $224.96 billion, a PE ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.60.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

