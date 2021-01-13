2,580 Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Purchased by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 54,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,873 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 59,342.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on O. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.81. 11,813,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,763. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $84.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.2345 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 21 dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

