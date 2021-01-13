2,847 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,734,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,975,000 after acquiring an additional 944,381 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,469,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,316,000 after buying an additional 518,830 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,732,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,993,000 after acquiring an additional 497,188 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 620,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,998,000 after acquiring an additional 430,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 564,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,796,000 after acquiring an additional 219,212 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,215. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

