$315.88 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post $315.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $321.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $310.20 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $288.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.24 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

NYSE:WAL opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.76. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $72.28.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

