3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) to announce $171.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. 3D Systems posted sales of $164.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year sales of $553.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $551.91 million to $555.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $567.45 million, with estimates ranging from $560.00 million to $580.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3D Systems.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.98 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair upgraded shares of 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,479 shares of company stock valued at $317,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. 212,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,472,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08 and a beta of 1.96. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3D Systems (DDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.