$45.64 Million in Sales Expected for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to report sales of $45.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Camden National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.97 million. Camden National reported sales of $44.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year sales of $183.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.98 million to $185.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $173.87 million, with estimates ranging from $163.43 million to $184.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAC. ValuEngine cut Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Camden National by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Camden National by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Camden National by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Camden National by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAC stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. 552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,746. Camden National has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $575.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

