500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

Shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $13.59. 500.com shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 13,994 shares traded.
WBAI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 500.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 500.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.
The stock has a market capitalization of $500.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.
About 500.com (NYSE:WBAI)
500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.
