500.com (NYSE:WBAI) Shares Gap Up to $12.10

Shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE:WBAI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.10, but opened at $13.59. 500.com shares last traded at $13.21, with a volume of 13,994 shares traded.

WBAI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 500.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 500.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $500.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78.

500.com (NYSE:WBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 500.com had a negative return on equity of 86.49% and a negative net margin of 2,115.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter.

500.com

500.com Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online gaming services primarily in the People's Republic of China and Europe. It operates online gaming sites, such as Multilotto.com, Multilotto.net, multilotto.co.uk, and multilotto.ie; and provides users with various casino services, including online slot machines and online table games, as well as secondary lottery services.

