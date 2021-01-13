5,603 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,603 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.53. The stock had a trading volume of 187,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,464. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $268.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

