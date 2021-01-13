5,987 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Acquired by XR Securities LLC

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,987 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $391,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 478,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.03. 30,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,957. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

