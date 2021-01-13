62,295 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after buying an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 545,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 265,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after buying an additional 235,994 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 650,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. 19,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,120. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33.

