62,295 Shares in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Purchased by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 62,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 1.0% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after purchasing an additional 778,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,690,000 after buying an additional 315,814 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 545,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 265,488 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,680,000 after buying an additional 235,994 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 650,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,748 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.76. 19,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,120. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.33.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.