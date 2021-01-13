631,007 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Purchased by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 631,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,378,000. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.56% of Magnite as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Magnite during the third quarter valued at $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth $47,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $71,000. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.11 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.06. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $60.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 345,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $197,100.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,617 shares of company stock worth $4,271,654. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

