6,503 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Bought by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 166,397 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $8,971,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in EOG Resources by 88.5% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $583,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,998,309 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,150,019,000 after purchasing an additional 175,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EOG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of -120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

