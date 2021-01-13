6,777 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 16.1% in the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

XEL stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.88. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

