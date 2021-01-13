$69.41 Million in Sales Expected for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post sales of $69.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.70 million and the lowest is $69.12 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $74.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $238.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.72 million to $238.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $352.32 million, with estimates ranging from $350.80 million to $353.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.65 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. 411,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,082,369. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $6.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.97 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 251,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

