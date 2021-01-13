$71.82 Million in Sales Expected for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will report sales of $71.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $73.63 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $71.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $283.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.50 million to $285.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $286.25 million, with estimates ranging from $279.80 million to $292.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRKL. BidaskClub upgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $191,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 22.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 112,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 495.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $414,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

