888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. 888 has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

