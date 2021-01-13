9,596 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 51,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.72. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $12,902,709.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy purchased 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

