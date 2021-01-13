A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. operates as a full service precious metals trading company offering a wide array of products and services. The Company’s products include gold, silver, platinum and palladium for storage and delivery in the form of coins, bars, wafers and grain. Its services include financing, leasing, consignment, hedging and a variety of customized financial programs. The Company’s clients include coin and metal dealers, investors, collectors, mines, manufacturers, refiners, jewelers, investment advisors, merchants, commodity brokerage houses and central banks. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

AMRK has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of AMRK opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.99. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 55.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 19,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $570,852.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,111 shares in the company, valued at $330,885.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,506. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 487.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 2,007.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 108.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

