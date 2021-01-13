A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Down 9.2%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shares dropped 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.05 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 1,687,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 946,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.14 million, a P/E ratio of 70.77 and a beta of 0.96.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other A10 Networks news, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,140.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,889 shares of company stock valued at $163,635. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 151,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

