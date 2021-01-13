ABB (NYSE:ABB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ABB. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded ABB from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ABB from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:ABB opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12. ABB has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

