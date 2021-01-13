Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Boosted by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 1.9% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. United Bank raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,503,398 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $503,176,000 after buying an additional 556,192 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 12,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 11,312 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

ABT stock traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,973,860. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $115.14. The stock has a market cap of $196.59 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

