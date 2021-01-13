Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 295.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

Shares of ABT opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.00. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

