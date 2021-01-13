Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 206.4% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,678,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $153,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,761 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $106,436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.66. 75,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The company has a market cap of $197.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total value of $9,069,130.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

