AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 1-Year High at $109.21

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.21 and last traded at $109.20, with a volume of 224718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.27.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $193.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

