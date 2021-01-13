Abcam (OTCMKTS:ABCZY) Trading 2.8% Higher

Abcam plc (OTCMKTS:ABCZY)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.40 and last traded at $19.40. 5,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 4,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Abcam in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Abcam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48.

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

