Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.82

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 3896030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

